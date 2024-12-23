Uh Oh Canada – by Diane Francis (Substack – December 19, 2024)

https://dianefrancis.substack.com/

Canada has just joined a growing list of rich democracies that cannot get their political or economic act together. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way out. The electorate is fed up with financial problems, high taxation, and unscreened immigration. Similar political battles plague two other G7 nations, France and Germany.

All three governments sag because they prioritized social engineering and political correctness over enterprise and economic development. Their electorates are divided. Worse, the Europeans live in a dangerous region and wrestle with re-arming, a flood of Ukrainian refugees, and fending off Russian cyberattacks, sabotage, espionage, and political interference.

Meanwhile, Canada has one of the world’s most incredible natural resource endowments but has yet to meet its NATO spending commitments and relies on American military protection. It also hasn’t secured its border with the United States, and smuggling has upset Donald Trump. He recently dubbed Trudeau a “governor” and Canada “the 51st state,” and his ally, Elon Musk, who is a Canadian citizen, called Trudeau “an insufferable tool” who “won’t be in power for much longer.”

