Opinion: Canada needs swift reforms to lift its troubled mining sector – by Mark Selby (Globe and Mail – December 16, 2024)

Mark Selby is the founder and CEO of Canada Nickel Co.

Canada’s mining industry must overcome significant obstacles to unlock vast reserves of critical minerals essential to our modern economy. From securing development financing to navigating regulatory bottlenecks while competing against well-funded global players like China, bringing Canadian resources to market has never been so challenging.

The Canadian mining sector is teeming with projects stuck in the “Valley of Death” – the precarious stage between initial exploration success and full-scale production where many promising ventures fail to secure the backing needed to fund the years of permitting and engineering work required to begin production.

A swift and comprehensive approach is needed to restore investor confidence, stimulate domestic investment and seize the opportunity for Canada to be a leading jurisdiction in the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/commentary/article-canada-needs-swift-reforms-to-lift-its-troubled-mining-sector/