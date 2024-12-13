Long-term demand outlook for platinum is robust, ongoing question mark over supply – by Martin Creamer (Mining Weekly – December 13, 2024)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

The long-term outlook for platinum from a demand perspective is pretty robust. The question, once again, is whether supply will be adequate to meet it. “In terms of automotive demand, we can’t overlook that the drivetrain is going to continue to electrify.

“It’s just the pace of that electrification that is quite difficult to predict as things stand at the moment,” World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) research director Edward Sterck commented to Engineering News & Mining Weekly in a Zoom interview.

Sterck was responding to a question on WPIC’s long-term demand forecast, following its publication in late November of the ‘Platinum Quarterly’ for the third quarter of 2024, which pronounced the third consecutive platinum market deficit of 539 000 oz for 2025.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/long-term-demand-outlook-for-platinum-is-robust-ongoing-question-mark-over-supply-2024-12-13