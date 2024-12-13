Lithium leap: Brazil makes journey to become a leading supplier – by Anne Barbosa and Adriana Carvalho (S&P Global – August 15, 2024)

https://www.spglobal.com/

Brazil’s legislative overhaul in lithium export regulations has transformed the country into a burgeoning hub for lithium production, unlocking vast economic potential and attracting global investments.

“Thanks to a legislative change made four years ago regarding lithium exports, we can now transform this mineral asset into an economic resource,” Fernando Passalio, secretary of state for economic development of Minas Gerais, told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

With three operational plants and eight more planned, Brazil’s lithium carbonate equivalent output reached 29,976 mt in 2023, with expectations of up to a fivefold increase by 2028, as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although Brazil continues to lag behind countries like Australia, China, Argentina and Chile on lithium reserves and resources, the country provides significant opportunities for investment.

For the rest of this article: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/news-research/latest-news/metals/081524-lithium-leap-brazil-makes-journey-to-become-a-leading-supplier