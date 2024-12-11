Mining company charged 10 years after spilling toxic waste into B.C. waters – by Andrew Kurjata (CBC News British Columbia – December 10, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/

Collapse of Mount Polley tailings dam considered one of the worst environmental disasters in Canadian history

More than a decade after spilling millions of litres of toxic wastewater into rivers in the B.C. Interior, Imperial Metals Corp. has been charged with 15 violations of the federal Fisheries Act.

The charges were announced Tuesday by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, which said it worked with the Department of Fisheries and Environment and Climate Change Canada to build the case for taking the company to court.

The service said all three agencies had been working together as the Mount Polley Integration Investigation Task Force and that fifteen charges had been approved against Imperial Metals Corporation, its subsidiary, Mount Polley Mining Corporation, and the engineering firm Wood Canada Limited, all of whom are facing the same charges.

