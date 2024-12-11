Jobs of the Future: Kenjgewin Teg, Legend Mining partnership ‘breaking down barriers’ to Indigenous unemployment – by Casey Stranges (Northern Ontario Business – December 9, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mentorship and training partnership touted by organizers as a “bridge” to employment for Indigenous youth in Northern Ontario

Scott Rienguette, general manager for Sudbury-based Legend Mining, says he’s on a mission to show Indigenous youth that the only barriers they’ll face entering the skilled trades are the ones they build themselves.

The Sudbury-based mining company has partnered with Kenjgewin Teg, an Indigenous learning institute on Manitoulin Island, to help get practical, hands-on training to people outside Northern Ontario’s large mining centres.

It’s an effort to help stream Indigenous youth — one of Canada’s fastest-growing demographics — into careers that could help replenish a depleted skilled trades labour pool. The goal of the partnership, Rienguette said, is to ensure that the first steps in the mining industry’s training programs — referred to as “common core” modules — can be more readily accessed by the region’s seven First Nation communities.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/jobs-of-the-future/jobs-of-the-future-kenjgewin-teg-legend-mining-partnership-breaking-down-barriers-to-indigenous-unemployment-9911311