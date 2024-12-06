Taiwanese firm halts plan to build $1B battery plant in B.C. with federal support (CBC News British Columbia – December 04, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/

E-One Moli says it is focusing on Taiwanese production before expansion abroad

A $1-billion lithium-ion battery cell production plant that was planned for Maple Ridge, B.C., has been shelved. The parent company, Taiwan Cement Corp., announced the construction of the Canadian plant with much fanfare last year, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier David Eby attending and promising a combined $284.5 million in government funding.

Taiwan Cement Corp. company chairman Nelson Chang is quoted in a statement saying that the plant construction has stopped in order to focus on Taiwanese production, in step with other battery makers suspending similar projects across North America.

The corporation’s E-One Moli facility has been operating in Maple Ridge since 1990, but expanding the plant was estimated to bring 350 new permanent jobs in addition to safeguarding the current 100 positions at the site.

