Mali issues arrest warrant for Barrick CEO, reports say – by Geoffrey York and Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – December 6, 2024)

Authorities in Mali have issued an arrest warrant for Barrick Gold Corp. chief executive officer Mark Bristow in a fresh escalation of a tax dispute in the West African country, Malian journalists have reported.

Copies of the arrest warrant, posted by one of the journalists on social media Thursday, show that Mr. Bristow is being charged with money laundering and violating Mali’s financial regulations during the period from 2019 to 2023.

The journalist, Serge Daniel, also posted a copy of an arrest warrant for Abbas Coulibaly, the chief executive officer of Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto gold mines in Mali, which accuses him of the same financial crimes. Both warrants are dated Dec. 2 and were issued by a judge in the capital, Bamako.

