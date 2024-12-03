B.C. environmental group files judicial review to challenge Northwest gold mine project – by Quinn Bender (Terrace Standard – December 2, 2024)

https://www.terracestandard.com/

The filing is the second petition in a week against the major gold-copper mine in B.C.’s “Golden Triangle”

A coalition of environmental groups has launched a legal challenge against the province’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO), contending the proposed KSM mine in Northwest B.C. does not meet the criteria for a “substantial start.”

Ecojustice, representing SkeenaWild Conservation Trust and the Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission (SEITC), filed the petition, arguing the mine’s environmental assessment is outdated and poses significant ecological and cultural risks.

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Act mandates that environmental certificates expire if a project fails to make a substantial start within a set timeframe, requiring a fresh environmental review under current laws, science, and conditions.

For the rest of this article: https://www.terracestandard.com/local-news/bc-environmental-group-files-judicial-review-to-challenge-northwest-gold-mine-project-7682209