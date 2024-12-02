Zinc’s Wild Week May Signal Volatile Era as Supplies Squeezed – by Alfred Cang (Bloomberg News – December 01, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Zinc could see more sharp price swings as growing tightness along the metal’s supply chain leaves buyers exposed to sudden changes in availability. The material used to galvanize steel had a turbulent time on the London Metal Exchange last week, finishing almost 5% higher despite a 2.5% slump on Thursday.

The spike was fueled by the withdrawal of huge volumes from LME warehouses, which stoked speculation of a potential squeeze on short-position holders. The volatile week underscored tight supply conditions that analysts see persisting into next year.

Any production cuts — either by miners or smelters — could provide the catalyst for more short-term price spikes, Shanghai-based analysts at Guotai & Junan Futures Co. wrote in a note. The level at which it’s safe to buy on dips was moving higher, they added.

