The fight’s not over, say anti-nuclear First Nations – by Mike Stimpson (NWONewswatch/Northern Ontario Business – November 29, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Onigaming chief says he received many phone calls after the NWMO selection of Ignace-Wabigoon area as nuclear waste repository site

Onigaming First Nation Chief Jeff Copenace says his Ojibwe community has reacted with strong emotions to the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s decision to build a nuclear waste facility in the Ignace-Wabigoon area of northwestern Ontario.

“My reaction is a little bit of anger, a little bit of sadness, but I’m not sure that I’m surprised,” Copenace said Nov. 28 just hours after the NWMO announced its selection of the Revell Lake site for its deep geological repository project.

Onigaming is located south of Kenora, in the Nestor Falls area. One reason the decision wasn’t very surprising was “the recent announcement from the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation to proceed with the process,” he said.

Wabigoon Lake, a fellow Treaty 3 community northeast of Onigaming, held a referendum of its members that resulted in a yes vote for proceeding as a potential host for the deep-underground repository that the NWMO wants to build.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/northwestern-ontario/the-fights-not-over-say-anti-nuclear-first-nations-9881888