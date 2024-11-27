Crowsnest Pass voted for coal — other Alberta communities don’t all share the enthusiasm – by Joel Dryden (CBC News Calgary – November 26, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/

More than 70% of voters were in favour of Grassy Mountain mine

Crowsnest Pass residents voted decisively Monday in favour of bringing coal back, with more than 70 per cent of voters saying they’d support a nearby coal project. Though the vote is non-binding, Crowsnest Pass councillors say the vote in support will guide them in the months ahead as they lobby decision-makers to advance the proposed coking coal mine at Grassy Mountain.

“The Crowsnest Pass has made a decisive decision and as mayor and council we will take your position forward to the upper levels of government and through the regulatory process,” Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter told The Canadian Press late Monday.

“This vote was about hearing from and getting direction from our electorate. It is about hearing from the people living here and finding out once and for all, without all the other outside voices, what the people of this community want.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/crowsnest-pass-alberta-blair-painter-craig-snodgrass-1.7393547