Troilus Gold brings potential funding from credit agencies to $1.3 billion – by Staff (Mining.com – November 21, 2024)

Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG) continues to receive the financial backing of global export credit agencies (ECAs), this time from Export Development Canada (EDC), to support the development of its copper-gold project in Quebec.

On Thursday, the company announced a new letter of intent (LOI) from EDC for up to $300 million. This, together with the LOIs recently signed with the export credit agencies of Germany, Finland and Sweden, brings the total potential funding to $1.3 billion.

These LOIs provide a robust foundation for a multi-faceted financing structure and further solidifying the Troilus project’s path toward becoming a significant North American copper and gold producer, the company stated in a news release.

