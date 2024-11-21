Osisko Development surges on permitting milestone for Cariboo gold project – by Staff (Mining.com – November 21, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Osisko Development (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) shares surged as much as 25% on Thursday morning as it reached a significant permitting milestone for the 100%-owned Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia.

The approval of its BC Mines Act permit means that the company can now move forward the construction and operation of the underground mine, which is expected to deliver 164,000 oz. of gold production annually over a 12-year life, as outlined in a 2023 feasibility study.

The milestone, said chairman and CEO Sean Roosen, is “a culmination of almost five years of extensive discussion and consultation with provincial regulators, Indigenous nations and host communities to ensure that the project becomes a model for responsible mine development and environmental stewardship.”

