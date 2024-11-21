Indigenous Leaders: Community builder Jennifer Constant makes their message clear to miners – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 21, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sustainability, participation, equality earns Mattagami First Nation chief accolades as an Indigenous trailblazer

Since first being elected to Mattagami First Nation council in 2003, Jennifer Constant has never been shy about holding mining companies to account on their stated ESG principles of doing no harm.

Before consultation with First Nations became standard industry practice, the now-chief (Ogimaa Kwe) of Mattagami wouldn’t hesitate to remind junior mining companies probing for gold and minerals within their territorial lands to “come have a conversation” on their exploration plans.

This week, Constant will be celebrated as an Indigenous trailblazer, as one of the guests of honour, at the inaugural Women in Mining Sudbury awards gala, Nov. 21. Constant is a well-known fixture in the community of 1,000 on and off-reserve members, located halfway between Timmins and Sudbury. Always an enthusiastic volunteer and community booster, Constant has worked closely with IAMGOLD since its acquisition of the Côté Gold Project in 2012.

