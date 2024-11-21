Could Trump’s deregulation quest speed permitting in Canada too? – by Alisha Hiyate (Northern Miner – November 20, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump made two picks for key posts in his administration last week that signal he’s serious about rolling back environmental regulations and speeding up permitting for oil and gas as well as mining projects – a policy that could put pressure on Canada to do the same.

Trump, who has repeatedly promised the U.S. will “drill baby, drill” for fossil fuels, named Lee Zeldin, a former congressman from New York, as his pick on Nov. 11 to head up the Environmental Protection Agency. Zeldin has promised to roll back “left-wing” regulations while also protecting the environment. He’s endorsed Trump’s call to use the EPA to pursue U.S. “energy dominance” and economic growth.

For Interior Secretary, a post that oversees the management and conservation of federal lands in the U.S., Trump announced Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota – the third largest oil producing state in the country – as his choice. Burgum will also lead a newly created National Energy Council, which will focus on increasing U.S. energy supplies by better coordinating federal agencies and adding capacity to the electricity grid.

