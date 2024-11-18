TD’s alien world of gold coins – by Jason Kirby (Globe and Mail – November 16, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Inside the bank’s push into the sometimes peculiar world of precious metal collectibles

Two aliens with emerald-green eyes stare out from the face of a gold coin on the website of Canada’s second-largest bank, the words “The invasion is here” stamped above their elongated heads.

The gleaming extraterrestrials, straight out of Area 51 central casting, appeared some time ago on the online store of TD Precious Metals, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s bullion trading division, which has quietly become one of the largest purveyors of gold and silver items in Canada’s retail market.

The alien coins didn’t last long. Almost immediately the bank sold out of its allotment of the one-ounce gold version, which elsewhere is selling for US$3,070. TD did not disclose how many of the limited-run coins it offered, but for that version – which had eyes that glow in the dark under ultraviolet light – only 100 were ever produced. (Other versions, in silver or plated with black rhodium, are still up for grabs on the TD site.)

