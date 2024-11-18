Opinion: The problem with recycling: no silver bullet to the critical-metal supply conundrum – by Vince Beiser (Globe and Mail – November 18, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Vince Beiser is the author of the forthcoming book Power Metal: The Race for the Resources That Will Shape the Future, to be published on Nov. 19, from which this article is adapted.

Steve Nelson grabs the lip of the dumpster with his thick, calloused fingers, scrambles nimbly up the side, and drops down into the trash inside. He’s 57, and his many years of living on the streets of Vancouver show in his frazzled grey hair, weathered face, and unruly teeth. But he’s otherwise in great shape, sinewy, strong, and full of good cheer. A quick scrounge turns up a few lengths of electrical wire, some small sheets of aluminum, and a big outdoor light fixture. That’s a good find.

“I can take this apart without a tool and make it into money!” Steve crows about the light fixture. He shows me how to remove a small corner piece of metal and use it as an improvised screwdriver to loosen the casing.

“Then you just drop it on a corner, and it’ll crack at the welds,” he explains. “The inside will pop out, and you’ve got yourself the copper core.” He figures that copper from the light plus the aluminum will net him about three bucks and change when he sells this haul to a scrapyard. Could be worse.

