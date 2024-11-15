Sudbury companies can tap into Ontario’s gold rush, chamber told – by Hugh Kruzel (Sudbury Star – November 15, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited outlines its plans to develop gold mines in the province

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is planning to spend billions developing gold mines in Ontario – a fact that should benefit mining services and supply companies based in Sudbury. That’s one of the messages Andre Leite, Ontario vice president of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, brought to a Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce President’s Series Luncheon on Thursday.

Agnico Eagle’s business is gold production and Sudbury is the home base for Leite. His company is recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices.

“We are by far the largest gold-producing company in Canada,” Leite said in an interview. “We take a leadership role in conversations to realize our full potential. We are the largest gold producer in Canada and third largest in the world.

“The merger of equals, with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, was an important milestone. I’ve been in the mining world for over two decades and with Agnico Eagle about three years.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/sudbury-companies-can-tap-into-ontarios-gold-rush-chamber-told