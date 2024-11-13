NEWS RELEASE: Ontario Completes Building Highway Upgrades at the Gateway to the Ring of Fire (Premier’s Office – November 13, 2024)

First Nations partnering with province to unlock multi-generational economic opportunities in Northern Ontario

GREENSTONE — Today, Premier Doug Ford and Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, joined regional First Nations Chiefs to mark the completion of critical highway infrastructure improvements in the Greenstone area in Northern Ontario.

These highway upgrades at the gateway to the Ring of Fire region will improve connections to the provincial highway network for First Nations in the Greenstone area while also supporting the province’s ongoing work to unlock the economic potential of Ontario’s critical minerals in partnership with First Nations.

“I’m excited to see first-hand the improvements being made to road and highway infrastructure in Greenstone, as we continue working with First Nations partners to unlock new economic opportunities here at the gateway to the Ring of Fire region,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Along with the upgrades being made to infrastructure, we’re also investing in skills development programs for Indigenous community members in the mining and construction sectors as part of our ongoing efforts to advance meaningful and lasting economic reconciliation with First Nations.”

Since Letters of Confirmation were signed with First Nations development corporations Kenogamisis Investment Corporation and Minodahmun Development LP in June 2024, the Ontario government has continued to invest in building a growing and competitive economic environment in the Greenstone area through funding road upgrades, community infrastructure and skills training programs, including in resource development.

The progress announced today includes:

• Completing highway infrastructure improvements that improve First Nations communities’ road connections to the province’s highway network, which include successfully removing and replacing seven culverts on Hwy. 584 in 2024 and finishing work on three culverts along Hwy. 11 in 2025. An additional 26 culverts will be replaced along Hwy. 584 during the 2025-2026 construction seasons, while pavement rehabilitation of Hwy. 584 is planned for 2027.

• Supporting development of the Migizi Plaza Rest Stop, which will serve First Nation members, tourists and residents while creating jobs and driving revenue for First Nations and the Municipality of Greenstone. Ontario is investing $2 million in additional funding to support construction and maintenance of truck parking, washroom facilities and amenities for the Migizi Plaza Rest Stop throughout the terms of the agreement. Site preparation work has begun for transport truck parking and associated amenities with work starting during the 2025 construction season.

• Approved funding of $2 million from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to Kenogamisis Investment GP Corporation for the purchase of the Greenstone Gold Mine Assay Laboratory in Geraldton. The corporation plans to renovate and expand the facility to accommodate additional staff and mining process services, creating long-term employment opportunities for members of the First Nation communities involved in the project.

• Enrollment of 45 participants in the Indigenous Workforce Development Program, which is operated by Minodahmun Development LP and funded by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. Participants are currently engaged in mining-related pre-trades training, equipping them with the skills needed to secure jobs in mineral development within the region.

“Working in close partnership with First Nations leaders, we are laying the groundwork for Greenstone to become a powerful centre of economic opportunity in Northern Ontario,” said Minister Rickford. “Our shared commitment to building long-term prosperity for northern communities is creating meaningful progress today and paving the way for a brighter future for generations to come.”

Quick Facts

• On June 18, 2024, the Government of Ontario signed Letters of Confirmation with two development corporations — Kenogamisis Investment Corporation (KIC) and Minodahmun Development LP.

• Kenogamisis Investment GP Corporation is a joint venture corporation of Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake 58 First Nation, created to maximize participation by the First Nations in development projects.

• Minodahmun Development LP is a 100 per cent First Nation-owned partnership created by Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation and Ginoogaming First Nation to ensure First Nations benefit from development, while growing the local economy.

• Ontario is providing additional funding through the NOHFC for other important infrastructure projects in the community, including $161,921 for Superior Greenstone Association for Community Living to renovate Camp Auger, $126,553 for Kenogamisis Recreation Corporation to upgrade the Kenogamisis Golf Club clubhouse and $26,010 for Geraldton District Hospital to create an accessible garden with wheelchair and walker friendly paths, garden beds, planter boxes and benches.

• The municipality of Greenstone, Ontario is located approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. It is home to the Greenstone Gold Mine, one of the largest open-pit mines in Canada.

• The Skills Development Fund Training Stream is supported through labour market transfer agreements between the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario. As the Government of Canada has unilaterally cut over $230 million annually from Ontario’s Labour Market Transfer Agreements, which supports employment and settlement service programs, Ontario continues to call for the federal government to reinstate this critical funding for Ontario workers and jobseekers.

• As announced in April 2024, Ontario is working in partnership with Webequie, Nibinamik, Neskantaga, Eabametoong and Marten Falls First Nations on clean and reliable transmission opportunities, ending their reliance on diesel generation.

Quotes

“Northern Ontario has unlimited potential to create good-paying jobs and drive economic growth in our province for generations to come. Working together with First Nations partners, we will continue upgrading local roads that will help connect more communities to our province’s highway network and support critical mineral and resource development.”

– Prabmeet Sarkaria

Minister of Transportation

“Our government is proud to partner with First Nations communities and Northern employers to bring better training, better jobs and bigger paycheques to local workers and jobseekers. Through our Skills Development Fund, we’re investing in Ontario’s growth industries, strengthening northern communities, and together, we’re building a stronger economy for everyone.”

– David Piccini

Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

