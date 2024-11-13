Dubreuilville mines help drive record quarter for Alamos Gold – by Ian Ross (Timmins Today – November 12, 2024)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

Mineral growth opportunities abound as Magino Mine is absorbed into Island Gold operations

DUBREUILVILLE – Adding the Magino open-pit mine to the Alamos Gold stable helped the Toronto gold company post a record third quarter in a number of areas.

Across its mines in Northern Ontario and Mexico, Alamos posted a record 152,000 ounces of gold, up nine per cent from the previous quarter. That’s a reflection, the company said of the performance of its pair of Dubreuilville-area gold mines, Island Gold and Magino. Last week the company posted its financial results for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

The mid-tier miner put up record revenue of $361 million during the quarter, the third consecutive quarter of increased revenue. Quarterly gold production increased 12 per cent from the same time in 2023 and net earnings came in at $84.5 million, way up over the 39.4 million during the same quarter last year.

