Barrick Falls Behind Rivals as No. 2 Miner Misses Boost From Bullion Boom – by Jacob Lorinc (Bloomberg News – November 09, 2024)

(Bloomberg) — Most of the world’s top gold miners have seen their shares surge this year as bullion prices hit repeated record highs. Not Barrick Gold Corp.

Missed production targets, higher operational costs and political turbulence at mines in Africa and Asia have investors turning increasingly sour on the world’s second-biggest gold producer. On Thursday, Barrick posted gold output that missed analysts’ estimates for the 11th straight quarter.

Barrick is one of several miners that have struggled to capitalize on the bullion boom amid higher mining costs and weaker output. But among the largest precious metal producers — Newmont Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. — Barrick has routinely underperformed, with its shares virtually unchanged since the beginning of January. Gold, meanwhile, has soared 30% in the period.

