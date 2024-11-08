Lithium explorer forges bond with Indigenous development corporation – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 6, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Power Metals hands contract to Black Diamond Drilling to probe for high grade cesium

A Vancouver cesium and lithium exploration outfit has hired an Indigenous-owned drilling company for its latest campaign near the Quebec border. Power Metals announced it’s engaged Black Diamond Drilling Services to complete a third round of drilling at its Case Lake property, 80 kilometres east of Cochrane.

Black Diamond Drilling is a First Nation company-owned by the community of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (ANN), formerly Wahgoshig First Nation, located near Matheson.

A Nov. 6 Power Metals news release said the thrust of the drilling program is to target and extend some identified cesium zones at the West Joe and Main Zone areas of the Case Lake project. About 2,000 metres of exploration is on tap. The junior miner said Black Diamond brings to the table a “highly-experienced team” with knowledge of the minerally prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northeastern Ontario.

