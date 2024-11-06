Manitoba eyes speedier approval, more Indigenous involvement in mining sector – by Steve Lambert (Canadian Press – November 4, 2024)

https://www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government has released a new critical mineral strategy that it says will speed up projects and better involve First Nation communities.

The 24-page document says a new office will be created to guide businesses through the various permitting processes and highlight available incentives. The plan also says the province will develop a revenue-sharing model for mining in collaboration with Indigenous nations.

It also promises new efforts to boost Indigenous procurement and workforce training, with a focus on the north. Natural Resources Minister Jamie Moses says Manitoba is home to 30 of 34 critical minerals identified by the federal government related to green energy and offers clean hydroelectricity to power development.

