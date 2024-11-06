Junior gold miners are appealing takeover targets as bullion prices climb – by Dominique Gené and Andrew Willis (Globe and Mail – November 5, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

For the mining crowd, the annual Denver Gold Forum is a chance to swap speculation on potential deals. At this year’s gathering in September, all the takeover talk revolved around junior companies with promising properties being snapped up by larger rivals.

The country’s smallest gold miners – those developing projects that are years away from producing bullion – are becoming attractive takeover targets. Soaring gold prices have boosted the valuations of senior and intermediate mining companies and left them flush with cash, while stock prices continue to languish at exploration companies.

After hosting a series of meetings and dinners at this year’s Denver conference, mining analyst Tanya Jakusconek at Bank of Nova Scotia said in a report: “The M&A chatter this year was focused on taking out smaller-sized companies, including juniors in key mining camps, given the depressed valuations and limited access to capital.”

