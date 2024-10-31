Ontario chamber boss bullish on Sudbury, Northern Ontario – by Hugh Kruzel (Sudbury Star – October 28, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

‘What is produced here is essential to our economic future,’ Daniel Tisch Echevarría says, referring to the mining sector

Northern Ontario and Sudbury are keys to the province’s economic prosperity, the president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says. Daniel Tisch Echevarría made the observations last week during the 129th annual general meeting of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

“When you sit in Toronto you see a lot of data,” Tisch said. “When asked if businesses across the province are confident in themselves they say yes.

“What excites me is a diamond in the data. Research has shown Northern Ontario has real opportunity. Mining is important to the Ontario economy. What is produced here is essential to our economic future. “The critical mineral sector, the sustainable EV (electric vehicle) supply chain … Sudbury, and the north, holds the keys to Ontario’s future in manufacturing.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/ontario-chamber-boss-bullish-on-sudbury-northern-ontario