Baffinland cuts 10% of workforce to focus on Steensby rail – by Samuel Wat (CBC News North – October 19, 2024)

Mining company will reduce amount of iron ore shipments out of Milne Inlet

Baffinland Iron Mines is laying off 10 per cent of its workforce in Nunavut due to weak iron ore prices. Senior adviser Paul Quassa said the company is diverting its resources to the $5.7-billion railroad from the Mary River Mine south to Steensby Inlet.

“We would be rationalizing our equipment and supplies… and reducing the number of permit fronts to concentrate folks on the Steensby authorization,” he said.

The company is still aiming to begin construction of the Steensby railroad in 2025, he said, pending some licensing permits and finances to be worked out.

Most of the 170 to 200 jobs being cut will be in blasting and trucking operations, and will include both employees and contractors, Quassa said. Inuit workers will not be affected, which is in line with the Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement.

