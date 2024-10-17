Equinox Gold stock takes hit on lowered production guidance for Greenstone mine – by Staff (Mining.com – October 17, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) said on Thursday it is expecting lower-than-forecasted output this year from its new Greenstone gold mine to reflect its ramp-up progress towards commercial production.

Since its first gold pour in May, the mine located near Geraldton, Ontario, has produced approximately 59,000 oz. of the precious metal, including 42,500 oz. during the third quarter. During Q3, the processed grade averaged 1.15 grams gold per tonne at an average recovery rate of approximately 80%, which Equinox says was largely on plan.

However, the gold miner also noted that the recovery in August was impacted by operational adjustments to the leach circuit and a temporary suspension of the gravity circuit to address certain issues identified during commissioning.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/equinox-gold-stock-takes-hit-on-lowered-guidance-for-greenstone-production/