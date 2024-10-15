Greater Sudbury to study the well-being of mining communities – by Staff (Sudbury Star – October 9, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Federal government will pay for $150,000 report

The City of Greater Sudbury will get $150,000 from the federal government to study how to improve well-being in Northern Ontario’s mining communities.

“We know that Northern Ontario is home to a world-class mining and mining supply and services sector and this study will allow us to identify our competitive advantages and share lessons learned with fellow OECD members, Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said in a release.

OECD stands for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, an international organization meeting in Sudbury this week.

Liberal MPs Viviane Lapointe (Sudbury) and Marc Serre (Nickel Belt) made the funding announcement on behalf of Patty Hajdu, the minister of Indigenous Services and the minister responsible for FedNor.

