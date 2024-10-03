Indigenous women from Ecuador bring concerns on mining abuses, free trade to Parliament Hill – by Brett Forester (CBC News Indigenous – October 02, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/indigenous/

Delegation to meet with federal leaders in Ottawa amid talks on proposed free trade deal

Indigenous women from Ecuador are in Ottawa this week raising concerns a proposed free trade agreement could enable human rights abuses by Canadian mining companies operating on their ancestral lands.

The delegation travelled thousands of kilometres from the rural reaches of the Ecuadorian Amazon to Canada’s capital city, bringing what they say is an urgent message of grave concern to the doorstep of Parliament Hill.

The Canadian government bills the potential deal as a progressive project to boost bilateral trade ties under the government’s inclusive approach to advance more opportunities for “underrepresented groups, such as women, Indigenous peoples” and others. But at a news conference Wednesday, four women leaders from Ecuador argued Indigenous peoples in their country stand to gain the least and suffer the most from the proposed agreement.

