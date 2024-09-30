Burgundy Diamond Mines pauses plan for critical Ekati expansion (CBC News North – September 25, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Company also asking N.W.T. gov’t to reduce burden of ‘onerous’ mining regulations

The company that owns the Ekati diamond mine in the N.W.T. has paused a plan to develop an underground project at one of the mine’s pits — a plan it previously said was critical to Ekati’s future.

Burgundy Diamond Mines notified the Wek’èezhìı Land and Water Board Tuesday that it would be withdrawing its application for the Sable Underground development. It previously said its entire business could hinge on that project, and without it, Burgundy “risks the financial viability and sustainability of the business.”

“Burgundy has made this difficult decision after taking to heart all the comments and feedback provided during the application process,” the company wrote Tuesday. It said recent finds at another part of the mine could extend Ekati’s life, taking pressure off the Sable Underground project. It said it would be revisiting the project in the future after incorporating feedback from the Tłı̨cho government. “We need to take the time to get this right,” it wrote.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/burgundy-diamond-mines-pauses-plan-for-critical-ekati-expansion-1.7333703