New chief of flood-prone northern Ontario First Nation asks for patience with long-delayed relocation – by Erik White (CBC News Sudbury – September 16, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Federal government says meeting 2029 target for move ‘would be a challenge… but still stands’

The new chief of Kashechewan First Nation says he ran for office to make sure the flood-prone northern Ontario community can finally move to higher ground.

Hosea Wesley previously served six years as deputy chief of the Cree community on the James Bay Coast and was in that position in 2019 when an agreement was reached with the federal government to move Kashechewan within 10 years.

“Just to try to help anyway I can for the community,” he said. “Some people have doubts regarding relocation, starting to feel like it’s not going to happen. You just have to be positive and these things take time to address.”

The agreement would see the community of about 2,000 people moved 30 km to the north to a spot along the Albany River known as “Site 5.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/kashechewan-relocation-federal-government-fort-albany-1.7320358?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar