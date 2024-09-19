Quebec won’t fund graphite mine project tied to Pentagon; locals claim ‘victory’ – by Joe Bongiorno (Canadian Press/CTV News Montreal – September 19, 2024)

https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/

After years fighting against the opening of a mining project with ties to the Pentagon, Louis Saint-Hilaire is breathing a sigh of relief.

That’s because this week, the Quebec government rejected the mining company’s application for public funding, a decision Saint-Hilaire says reflects the will of many of the people who live near the proposed site in the Laurentians region. “It’s a big victory for us, but it’s not a total victory,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

Lomiko Metals Inc., a mining company based in Surrey, B.C., wants to mine graphite — one of the world’s most sought-after minerals — at a site near Duhamel, Que. Initially, residents’ main fear was about the potential harm to the environment.

But in May, the company announced it received a grant of $11.4 million from the U.S. Department of Defence and another $4.9 million from Natural Resources Canada to study the conversion of graphite into battery-grade material for powering electric vehicles.

