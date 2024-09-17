US locks in steep China tariff hikes, some industries warn of disruptions – by David Lawder (Reuters – September 13, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

Sept 13 (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Friday locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles, to boost protections for strategic industries from China’s state-driven industrial practices.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said that many of the tariffs, including a 100% duty on Chinese EVs, 50% on solar cells and 25% on steel, aluminum, EV batteries and key minerals, would take effect on Sept. 27.

The USTR determination, published on Friday and first reported by Reuters, showed that a 50% duty on Chinese semiconductors, now including two new categories – silicon wafers and polysilicon used in solar panels – is due to start in 2025.

The action, which marks the end of a more than two-year review of tariffs that had been imposed by former president Donald Trump, mostly left unchanged the top-line duty increases announced in May by President Joe Biden.

