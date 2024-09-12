Diamond finds could extend NWT’s Misery mine ‘well past 2026,’ Burgundy says – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – September 10, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Results from summer drilling at Burgundy Diamond’s (ASX: BDM) Ekati mine in the Northwest Territories could help extend production at the underground Misery mine much longer than expected, the company says.

Out of 710 metres drilled across six holes in July, the crew found a fancy yellow diamond about 25 metres below the last planned mine level. Drilling that targeted Misery’s main ore body confirmed the company’s belief that there’s a larger body at depth.

“We are pleased to announce the results from our current drilling program are indicating that the Misery pipe, which is a very high value ore source requiring almost zero development capital, is very likely to stay in production well past the original 2026 date,” Burgundy CEO Kim Truter said in a release on Monday.

