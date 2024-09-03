Editorial: Mining-powered rockets vs dockets – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – September 2, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

As we look in the waning days of summer to the United States’ Southwest in this edition, it strikes us that there’s been a staggering number of days that only saw three mines start production in Canada’s southern neighbour.

It’s something like 6,600 days – or 18 years – according to a recent study by S&P Global. The most recent major approval for a new mine now in production is Lundin Mining’s nickel-copper Eagle mine in northern Michigan, which began commercial output in 2013, more than a decade ago.

Northern Star Resources’ Pogo gold mine in Alaska started in 2006 (under a previous operator) and the Ruby Hill gold mine in Nevada started mining a new deposit in 2007 (it’s now a past-producer).

Benefiting from a push for domestic production of critical minerals construction at Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass in Nevada is under way, after that project gained approval in 2021 — and a promise of US$2.2 bil- lion in federal funding this year.

