Yukon government curbs expectations of sale of contaminated Eagle gold mine – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – August 24, 2024)

The Yukon government is curbing expectations about a sale of the contaminated Eagle mine, saying that environmental remediation of the site is the main priority.

The open pit gold mine in central Yukon was placed into receivership earlier this month after an Ontario judge ruled that operator Victoria Gold Corp. wasn’t moving with enough urgency and lacked funding to remediate a major cyanide spill.

Four million tonnes of cyanide-laced rocks collapsed at the company’s outdoor gold-processing facility in late June causing massive damage to infrastructure and contamination. About two million tonnes of materials containing cyanide broke through the company’s containment zone and spilled into the local environment.

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun fears the spill could devastate fisheries, hunting grounds and groundwater on its traditional territories. In the weeks after the spill, dozens of dead fish were found in a creek near the mine.

