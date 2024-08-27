Ottawa to impose 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made EVs – by Pippa Norman and Marieke Walsh (Globe and Mail – August 27, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Canada said it will impose major tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products to protect a fast-growing domestic EV industry while joining forces with the United States and Europe against what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called China’s “unfair” trade approach.

On Monday, the federal government announced a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made EVs, as well as a 25-per-cent tariff on steel and aluminum products from China – both of which will come into effect in early October. The EV tariff applies to some hybrid passenger cars, trucks, buses and delivery vans, and is in addition to a pre-existing import tariff of 6.1 per cent that already applies to Chinese-made EVs coming into Canada.

The government made the announcement just a day after hearing from President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. The U.S. official joined the federal cabinet during its Sunday evening sessions in Halifax, where he told reporters he would make the case for Canada joining Washington in its tariff program and noted that the European Union had already acted.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-ottawa-to-impose-100-per-cent-tariff-on-chinese-made-evs/