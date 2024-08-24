Sudbury’s mining operations impress US Consul General – by Hugh Kruzel (Sudbury Star – August 23, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

‘There is a lot of interest from US companies here,’ Baxter Hunt says

Visiting dignitaries are always asked why they are in Sudbury. This week, The Sudbury Star met with Baxter Hunt, US Consul General, during his multi-day tour of the area. Hunt had met Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre at PDAC in Toronto earlier this year. Lefebvre invited him to visit.

“I promised him I was going to get up here soon,” said Hunt, who started in this role in the fall of 2023. It is a three-year assignment. Back in July, the Hunt family drove up to Lake Temagami. He called the area “spectacular” and since he has heard of Killarney, he seems keen to experience more of the north.

“We think Minnesota has a lot of lakes,” but he acknowledges that Ontario has even more. “Part of what we do as a consulate is covering not just the GTA but the entire province of Ontario. I try to get more around the province to see the realities of not just Toronto …

“Sudbury is one of the most important areas for us because of the mining sector here and even more so as we look at a green energy transformation and we look at the critical minerals that are necessary to make that happen.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/sudburys-mining-operations-impress-us-consul-general