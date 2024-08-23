Feds end Canada’s rail strike – by Blair McBride and Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – August 22, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Ottawa has stepped in to end a rare strike halting both of Canada’s major railways less than a day after it began. Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon on Thursday afternoon ordered Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway, Canadian National Railway and the labour union, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, into final arbitration.

The companies had locked out about 10,000 employees after the parties failed to reach an agreement. Mining leaders were among scores of industries concerned the stoppage would affect supply lines across the country and over the border with the United States.

Mining products account for more than half of Canada’s rail-freight volume, with over 160 million tonnes of crude and processed minerals transported in 2022. The sector typically generates over $6 billion annually in rail freight expenditures. The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) and the Saskatchewan Mining Association (SMA) expressed deep concern over the first-ever simultaneous rail disruption.

