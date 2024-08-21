‘We don’t want your garbage’: Northern township in shock after hearing Ontario is sending it radioactive waste – by Aya Dufour (CBC News Sudbury – August 20, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Communities asking the province to halt its transport plan while it holds consultations

Residents of a small northern Ontario township 40 minutes west of Sudbury say they were blindsided by Ontario’s decision to transport radioactive waste from an abandoned mill 200 kilometres away to the tailing facilities in their community in the coming weeks.

Nairn and Hyman, with a total of about 300 residents, became aware of the province’s plan when work began on the back roads leading to the Agnew Lake Mine last month, after there hadn’t been much action on that property since the Ministry of Mines took over in the 1990s.

“This project has been in the works for years. Why are we only finding out about it now?” asked Nairn chief administrative officer Belinda Ketchabaw said during an emergency joint council meeting Monday. The province’s plan involves using the tailings on the property to store 40 tonnes of naturally occurring radioactive materials from the abandoned niobium ore processing mill near Nipissing First Nation.

