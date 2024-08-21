SQM profit down 63%, anticipates continued weak lithium prices – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – August 21, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Chile’s SQM (NYSE: SQM), the world’s second-biggest lithium producer, reported a sharp 63.2% decline in quarterly profit on the back of slumping prices of the key metal used in the batteries that power electric vehicles and high tech devices.

The company, which also manufactures fertilizers and industrial chemicals, said it expects the downward trend in lithium prices to continue for the rest of the year. SQM’s second-quarter net profit came in at $213.6 million, or 75 cents per share, falling short of analysts’ prediction of $296.7 million, or 95 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Revenue for the quarter reached $1.3 billion, which was in line with analysts’ expectations, based on LSEG Data and Analytics predictions.SQM, which extracts most of the lithium it produces from brines in the Atacama salt flat of northern Chile, said record-high sales volumes could not offset depressed prices for the battery metal.

