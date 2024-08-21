Canada’s nuclear industry energized by successful refurbishment projects – by Sasha Istvan (MacDonald Laurier Institute – August 16, 2024)

The recent success of Canadian nuclear power projects speaks volumes about the industry’s preparedness and competitiveness.

When you think about Canadian infrastructure projects, what are the first words that come to mind? Late and over budget.

Poor project management, regulatory hurdles, and market impacts make it nearly impossible to build any major project on time, and it’s a genuine surprise if something gets completed under budget. This doesn’t have to be the case: the Canadian nuclear industry is rewriting this narrative. Currently, two of Canada’s largest active infrastructure projects are in the nuclear sector – and they are on time and on budget.

Bruce Power, the world’s largest operating nuclear facility, and Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Darlington reactors are undergoing major refurbishments. The upgrades will extend the operating life of the reactors by 30 years.

These projects are complex, featuring intricate components, tight deadlines, numerous stakeholders, and detailed safety procedures. Several components are undergoing replacement for the first time in the stations’ operational history, requiring today’s engineers, machinists, and technicians to figure out how to fabricate parts that have been out of production for decades.

