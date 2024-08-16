6 First Nations challenge Ontario’s Mining Act, a month after similar legal action by Grassy Narrows – by Sarah Law (CBC News Thunder Bay – August 12, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/

Separate court applications argue the provincial act breaches treaty, Charter rights

Six First Nations in northern Ontario are challenging the province’s Mining Act, arguing it violates their treaty and Charter equality rights. Representatives from the First Nations and their legal counsel held a news conference at Queen’s Park on Monday, three days after the notice of application was filed in the Superior Court of Justice.

“The Ontario Mining Act is a piece of racist legislation that bulldozes over First Nations lands and rights. It says to the world that the land in Ontario is free for the taking and drilling and blowing up,” said Chief June Black of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation. “These are not your lands to give away, Ontario.”

The other First Nations behind the case are:

Aroland First Nation, Attawapiskat First Nation, Fort Albany First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation and

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

The Treaty 9 communities are being represented by Woodward and Company Lawyers LLP, a British Columbia-based firm that works exclusively for First Nations governments and organizations.

Last month, a separate but similar court case was filed by Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek First Nation, known as Grassy Narrows. It argues the Mining Act breaches the First Nation’s treaty rights under Sec. 35 of the Constitution and contravenes the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

