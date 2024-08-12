Plans announced to mine old silver tailings at Gowganda – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 8, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Company is confident that high-grade silver can be found in the tailings that were not completely processed more than a century ago

There is a plan to revive a silver mining operation near Gowganda, north of Sudbury. Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. announced Aug. 6 that it is seeking permits from the Ontario Ministry of Mines to proceed with the recovery of silver tailings from the historic Castle silver mine.

The plan is to reprocess the old tailings from the site to recover silver that got past the older technology from years gone by.

The new waste material would not be sent to a surface tailings site, but stored underground as backfill in the old mine workings. The company said this will help stabilize the old crown pillar underground. “This approach not only enhances the structural integrity of the site but also aligns with Nord’s commitment to environmentally responsible mining practices,” said a company news release.

