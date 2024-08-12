Paladin excited to enter the ‘Pilbara of uranium’ – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly – August 7, 2024)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Australia-headquartered uranium miner Paladin Energy is set on transforming itself from a single-asset entity into a “serious global producer with scale and upside potential”, said COO Paul Hemburrow.

Speaking at the Diggers and Dealers forum, in Kalgoorlie, this week, he expressed enthusiasm about the proposed acquisition of Fission Uranium, a deal valued at C$1.14-billion.

“The Athabasca region in the Saskatchewan province in Canada is to uranium what the Pilbara is to iron-ore – a really big resource. We are excited about having a presence in that region,” said Hemburrow.

The driving force behind the Fission transaction is the Patterson Lake South (PLS) project. This 130-million-pound resource, at a grade of 1.78%, represents a significant addition to Paladin’s growth pipeline.

