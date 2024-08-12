First Nations declare opposition to nuclear waste project – by Mike Stimpson (NWO News Watch – August 7, 2024)

https://www.nwonewswatch.com/

A deep geological repository would be bad news for the environment and people of Northwestern Ontario, according to the AKRC.

SIOUX NARROWS – The Township of Ignace has said yes to a nuclear waste repository project, but five First Nations in the Lake of the Woods area say no way.

Storing nuclear waste between Ignace and Dryden would endanger the region’s ecosystem and violate their rights as Indigenous peoples, according to a declaration from the Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council (AKRC).

Ignace council approved a motion on July 10 to continue as a potential host community for the deep geological repository proposed by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, a federally mandated body funded by Canada’s nuclear power producers.

The Revell Lake site west of Ignace is on the nuclear body’s shortlist of two places for siting the underground repository for spent nuclear fuel, the other location being in the South Bruce municipality in southwestern Ontario.

