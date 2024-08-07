Status of the critical strategic minerals industry in Alberta – by Diane L.M. Cook (Canadian Mining Journal – August 6, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Critical strategic minerals are the building blocks for a green and digital economy. The six critical minerals that hold the most significant potential for Canadian economic growth are lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements. These minerals are used in the production of many products including electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines.

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy (CCMS) aims to help Canada in the global energy transformation by making Canada a clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world. The CCMS is backed by $3.8 billion of funding announced in the federal government’s Budget 2022 and includes a 30% critical mineral exploration tax credit for targeted critical minerals.

As a major resource player in Canada, Alberta has been investigating how it can diversify its oil and gas industry and create a robust minerals industry.

Government of Alberta

In Alberta, lithium, nickel, and cobalt are among the critical minerals that have potential to be produced. The province’s lithium deposits are considered one of the world’s largest, located deep underground in the Leduc geological formation, which is also a major oil and gas producing region.

