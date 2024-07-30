Yukon partially takes over Victoria Gold mine cyanide spill cleanup after company fails to meet orders – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – July 28, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Yukon government has taken over some of the environmental-mitigation efforts stemming from a major gold-processing plant failure in the territory because operator Victoria Gold Corp. failed to meet a key government directive.

Four million tonnes of cyanide-laced rocks collapsed on June 24 at an outdoor heap-leach facility at the Eagle gold mine in central Yukon operated by Victoria Gold. Two million tonnes of material breached the company’s containment zone and elevated levels of cyanide were later found in a water body adjacent to the mine.

Eagle is located about 375 kilometres north of Whitehorse and 85 kilometres north of the village of Mayo, on the traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun.

Yukon over the past few weeks has issued Victoria Gold with a slew of directives aimed at preventing another landslide and managing contaminated water onsite. One of those directives is building a safety berm in the area of the rockslide that will allow the installation of wells to capture contaminated water that will be pumped to the surface for treatment.

