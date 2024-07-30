TROILIUS GOLD SPONSORSHIP: A Premium 11 Million Ounce (AU/EU IND.) Brownfield Gold Development in Quebec’s Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

For more info on this project: https://troilusgold.com/

Troilus Gold Corp’s (TSX:TLG) is systematically advancing and de-risking the gold and copper Troilus project, one of Canada’s largest undeveloped gold-copper assets, toward a potential mine restart. The company holds a 435km2 land package in one of the world’s richest gold regions within the prolific Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt, in Quebec, Canada and in the northeastern portion of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Quebec, Canada is a tier 1 mining jurisdiction having consistently ranked as one of the world’s most attractive mining jurisdictions for exploration and development companies, most recently as the 5th most attractive jurisdiction globally according to the 2023 Fraser Institute’s annual survey of the mining industry).

A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a generational scale 22-year mine life , 50 ktpd open-pit mining operation, projecting average annual production of 303,000 oz of gold equivalent (or 135.4 million lbs of copper equivalent)*. The Troilus Project ranks among Canada’s largest undeveloped gold-copper assets and is set to emerge as one of the country’s largest future producers. With a clearly defined path to production, Troilus Gold Corp. is poised to deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

Troilus Gold’s Project History

From 1996-2010, the mine produced 2 million ounces of gold and almost 70,000 tonnes of copper. The brownfield project was acquired in 2017 with an inherited underground resource of 2.05 Moz and extensive infrastructure that has been maintained and upgraded which includes well-maintained roads, a 50MW substation, +60 kms of high-tension power lines, a permitted tailing facility, and operating water treatment plants – valued at US$500M.

Since 2017, the company has achieved impressive resource growth, increasing by 447% to 11.21 Moz AuEq Ind. an open pit resource. Most recently, the company published a Feasibility Study in May 2024 demonstrating the scale of Troilus gold and copper project, and it’s potential to rank among the largest gold producers in Canada. The study outlines a 22-year mine life, 50,000 tpd open-pit mining operation with a strong production profile, with an annual avg. LOM AuEq production of 303,000 oz (135.4 Mlbs CuEq) and a peak avg. annual AuEq production of 536,400 oz in year seven.

Sustainable Development: A Commitment Cast in Gold and Copper

Troilus is committed to conducting its activities in a safe, socially and environmentally responsible manner. Troilus aims to be at the forefront of ESG implementation having been the first company to ever obtain the ECOLOGO certification for Responsible Development for Mineral Exploration Companies, in 2020, and among the first junior mining companies to join the United Nations Global Compact in 2022. Troilus is equally committed to contributing to the prosperity of its employees and local communities all while respecting human rights, cultures, customs and values of those impacted by its activities.

Community Engagement: Building Strong Foundations

The Company is a leader in open, honest, transparent, and respectful communication and has established supportive relationships with the local communities of Chibougamau, Chapais and Mistissini.

Contributing to The Future of Gold Mining in Canada

Gold mining is important to the Canadian Mining Industry. Much like the growth of gold equivalent resources on the Troilus Property, gold production in Canada continues to increase, having reached a peak of 204 tonnes in 2022, with Canada moving to 4th position in world production.

Gold is among Canada’s most valuable mined commodities, with a production value of $13.2 billion in 2022. With gold mines in the construction phase across Canada, and brownfield projects like the Troilus Property advancing, Canada’s contribution to world gold production will remain strong.

What’s next for Troilus Gold Corp?

The Feasibility Study represents a major milestone for Troilus Gold Corp as it advances toward its goal of reinitiating production at the formerly producing mine site. With the Feasibility Study now complete, the gold and copper-focused company will focus on the completion of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, obtaining the required permits, project engineering and financing ahead of a construction decision, anticipated by late 2026.

* See AuEq disclosure at www.troilusgold.com; AuEq production assumed a 92% recovery rate for all metals; CuEq recovered metal assumes a 92% recovery rate for all metals.